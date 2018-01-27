Niger governor’s convoy saves students from hoodlums
The convoy of the Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger on Friday saved the lives of injured students of the Army Day Secondary School, Minna, attacked by hoodlums. News men reports that the governor’s convoy was on the way to Abuja when they saw the unfortunate incident. “The students were on their way home after the […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!