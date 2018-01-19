 Niger youths accuse Gov Sani of colluding with AEDC on poor electricity | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 19, 2018

YOUTH Lead Nigeria #Power State has berated the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello’s government for turning deaf ears on the persistent and deteriorating power supply in the state. The president and convener of the group, Mohammed Saidu Etsu disclosed this yesterday during another peaceful protest held at 123 quarters in Minna. They observed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

