Niger youths accuse Gov Sani of colluding with AEDC on poor electricity
YOUTH Lead Nigeria #Power State has berated the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello’s government for turning deaf ears on the persistent and deteriorating power supply in the state. The president and convener of the group, Mohammed Saidu Etsu disclosed this yesterday during another peaceful protest held at 123 quarters in Minna. They observed […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!