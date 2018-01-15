Nigeria, 16 others for All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge

After missing the 2017 edition held in Zimbabwe, there are strong indications that Nigeria will be joining 16 other African nations to compete at the 2018 All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge holding in Morocco.

Already, 16 countries including defending champion South Africa and host Morocco have been confirmed by the organizers for the seven-day tournament and Nigeria’s participation was made known to NationSport Monday by the secretary general of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), James Eakyns.

“I can confirm to you that Nigeria will be returning to the All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge this year after missing the 2017 edition. It was only confirmed at the weekend but for now, we are still considering the list and we will surely made the list of the contingent public late on Tuesday (today). Categorically, we will have a team of four girls and five boys representing Nigeria this year and we are hoping that they will do the nation proud because we are also using it to prepare the golfers for the 2018 World Youth Olympic Games holding in Argentina and two of them will be joining the rest of the world to compete for honours in the South America nation later in the year,” he said.

The All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge, which is a week-long tournament, will feature the crème of junior golfers from various countries around the continent competing in the 72-hole championship.

Nigeria’s last outing in the tournament was not impressive as the Aminu Mohammed-captained side posted a total score of 1095 to finish last in the 2016 edition held at the El Kantaoui Golf course, Sousse, Tunisia and the team failed to qualify for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup, held in Japan.

It was South Africa that claimed the title for the 19th time last year in Zimbabwe and they will be aiming to retain the title this year in Morocco.

Other contenders for the title this year are Zimbabwe, Morocco and Tunisia as well as Egypt who among the top five in 2017.

The post Nigeria, 16 others for All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

