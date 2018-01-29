Nigeria, 22 African nations begin new air treaty – The Punch
The Punch
Nigeria, 22 African nations begin new air treaty
With the formal establishment and inauguration of the Single African Air Transport Market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday during the African Union Summit, there are projections that many more Nigerians and Africans in general will take to air …
