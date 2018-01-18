 Air Force produces 72 pilots in 30 months — CAS – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Air Force produces 72 pilots in 30 months — CAS – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 18, 2018


Air Force produces 72 pilots in 30 months — CAS
ABUJA—THE Nigerian Air Force said yesterday it has successfully produced 72 pilots between July 2015 and now. Nigerian Air Force helicopter. The Air Force also said it has so far trained 23 instructor pilots in the last two years, while seven others
