Nigeria Announces 23-Member Squad For CHAN 2018

Nigeria coach Salisu Yusuf has released his 23-man squad players of the Super Eagles B squad, for this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN), which kicks off in Morocco, on January 12, 2018.

It is understood that in the list, there are three goalkeepers, eight defenders, four midfielders and eight strikers.

The Super Eagles will be making their third appearance at the football showpiece and have been drawn in the same group with Libya, Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea.

The players and officials are expected to fly out of the country in a few days, to continue preparations ahead of their first game against Rwanda on January 15.

Nigeria will also play 2014 champions Libya on January 19, before facing Equatorial Guinea January 23.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Oladele Ajiboye (Plateau United); Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Osas Okoro (Rangers International); Daniel James (Plateau United); Kalu Orji Okogbue (Rangers International); Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC); Abdullahi Musa (Wikki Tourists); Timothy Danladi (Katsina United); Ifeanyi Nweke (Kano Pillars); Stephen Eze (Kano Pillars)

Midfielders: Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Augustine Oladapo (Enyimba FC); Ekundayo Ojo (Sunshine Stars)

Forwards: Emeka Atuloma (Rivers United); Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars); Eneji Moses (Plateau United); Ibrahim Mustapha (Enyimba FC); Emeka Ogbuh (Rivers United); Sunday Faleye (Akwa United); Nura Muhammed (El-Kanemi Warriors); Okechukwu Gabriel (Akwa United)

