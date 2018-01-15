Nigeria: Army Has Succeeded In Keeping Country United – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said that the nation’s armed forces have succeeded in keeping the country united. Prince Secondus said in a statement to mark the armed forces Remembrance Day, while emphasising that Nigeria is standing as one country today due largely to the contributions of […]

The post Nigeria: Army Has Succeeded In Keeping Country United – Secondus appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

