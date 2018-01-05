Nigeria: Asisat Oshoala Aims for Women’s Player of the Year Hat-Trick – AllAfrica.com
BellaNaija
Nigeria: Asisat Oshoala Aims for Women's Player of the Year Hat-Trick
AllAfrica.com
Being the only Nigerian left standing in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) final shortlist for the individual honours for 2017, there are huge expectations that Asisat Oshoala will, like in 2014 and 2016, pick up the African Women's Player of …
