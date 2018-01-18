Nigeria, be warned. We want to control our resources directly: Avengers

Militant group in Nigeria’s oil rich Niger Delta under the umbrella of the Niger Delta Avengers NDA have called out the Nigerian government over what it describes as ‘’deception’’ and the extra-judicial killing of the dreaded Karowei, a militant and kidnap kingpin in the area by soldiers.

The group which is known for issuing threats with regards blowing up oil instalments in the area said it would reconsider a renewed attack on oil facilities except the Federal Government allows it to control its resources for the development of the Niger Delta.

The NDA in a statement issued yesterday said at its meetings recently, it was agreed that the killings and division presently playing out in Nigeria along divergent grounds makes it the perfect time to restructure the country.

“Our demand unambiguously is for the government to “RESTRUCTURE THIS COUNTRY”. On the 3rd of November 2017, we promised to reactivate “operation red economy” but as usual some overzealous and over patriotic elders intervened and appealed as they have done twice before then for us to avail them some more time to attend to the demands of the Niger Delta as championed by the Niger Delta Avengers.

“That we have not achieved any meaningful results despite the opportunities we have availed the Niger Delta elders means that they are either irresponsible or the Nigerian government is not sincere with them as it is their trade in stock. Because of the above, we have resolved not to listen to the Niger Delta elders as we unravel our New year package to the failed Nigerian state this time around”, the group said.

The group said it wants to control the resources from the region and directly use them to better their lot instead of been enslaved and made to beg before crumbs are released in a dress rehearsal-like manner to intervention agencies that are ineffective at addressing its numerous challenges.

“While 1Billion Dollars from the excess crude account is been released to fight a Boko Haram in the North; successive government acts blind to the very bold array of challenges our region from which this wealth is generated is facing; as they (the Nigerian Government) derives pleasure in sending their unprofessional and weak military to invade our communities and subject our already sick and suffering people to more hardship and poverty,” it warned.

