Nigeria: Boko Haram Leader Shekau Mocks Chibok Girls Parents, Says We’re ‘In-Laws’ – AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: Boko Haram Leader Shekau Mocks Chibok Girls Parents, Says We're 'In-Laws'
Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has taunted distraught parents of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls, telling them to accept the insurgents as their sons-in-law. At least 100 of over 200 Chibok girls kidnapped by the terror group in 2014 remain in …
