 Nigeria: Boko Haram Leader Shekau Mocks Chibok Girls Parents, Says We’re ‘In-Laws’ – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Boko Haram Leader Shekau Mocks Chibok Girls Parents, Says We’re ‘In-Laws’ – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: Boko Haram Leader Shekau Mocks Chibok Girls Parents, Says We're 'In-Laws'
AllAfrica.com
Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has taunted distraught parents of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls, telling them to accept the insurgents as their sons-in-law. At least 100 of over 200 Chibok girls kidnapped by the terror group in 2014 remain in
Boko Haram terrorists raid Adamawa communityVanguard
Nigeria frees 244 Boko Haram suspectsZNBC
Nigerian army releases 244 Boko Haram suspectsANI News
Radio Pakistan (press release) –seattlepi.com (blog)
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.