 Nigeria does not need God-fearing leaders – Bishop Kukah | Nigeria Today
Nigeria does not need God-fearing leaders – Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on Tuesday said tackling corruption and fixing Nigeria required more than a God-fearing leader. Kukah said this at the launch of a book titled “The Shadow List’’ written by Todd Moss. He said to fight corruption and build the nation was not just about goodwill but about […]

