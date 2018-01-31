Nigeria does not need God-fearing leaders – Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on Tuesday said tackling corruption and fixing Nigeria required more than a God-fearing leader. Kukah said this at the launch of a book titled “The Shadow List’’ written by Todd Moss. He said to fight corruption and build the nation was not just about goodwill but about […]

Nigeria does not need God-fearing leaders – Bishop Kukah

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

