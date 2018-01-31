Nigeria: Ijaw Leaders to Reject Presidential Candidate Opposed to Restructuring – AllAfrica.com
The Punch
Nigeria: Ijaw Leaders to Reject Presidential Candidate Opposed to Restructuring
AllAfrica.com
Yenagoa — Ijaw leaders rose from a meeting at Kiagbodo in Delta State yesterday, threatening to reject any presidential candidate opposed to restructuring of the country. The meeting had in attendance Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State; Deputy …
