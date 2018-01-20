Nigeria Immigration Service promotes 8821 officers and men

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has promoted 8821 Officers and Men for 2017 promotion exercise. The senior officers’ promotion list which was approved by the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prison Service Board (CDFIPB) at its 59th meeting held on the 16th January, 2018, has a total of 5070 newly promoted officers. It comprises 23 […]

Nigeria Immigration Service promotes 8821 officers and men

