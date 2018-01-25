Nigeria in a Coma, Only PDP Can Revive It – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Nigeria is in a coma, saying only the Peoples Democratic Party can revive the country.

Also, a former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, said that he had the capacity to revive the fortunes of the country.

Wike and Lamido spoke at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday when the former governor visited Wike to notify him of his (Lamido) intention to vie for the position of the President in 2019.

Wike described the All Progressives Congress as a party of strangers with no knowledge of the intricacies of development.

He said the APC thrived in politics of mischief and engaging in high-level intimidation, corruption and dirty political schemes to compel defection of the PDP members to its fold.

The governor stated, “If you defect to the APC, you are no longer corrupt. The APC is a party of daylight deceit.

“I am happy that one of those who left to bring a messiah, have realised that the so-called messiah they brought is no longer the messiah that Nigerians expect. The PDP is the only hope for Nigeria.”

He said the current political and economic situation in the country required politicians with courage to rescue the country.

The governor described Lamido as a committed, courageous and consistent PDP member with the capacity to confront the APC.

He, however, urged all presidential aspirants to accept the verdict of the party at the end of the primary.

In his remarks, Lamido said he was presenting himself to take over in 2019 because the nation deserved to move forward.

