Nigeria in Coma, Only PDP Can Salvage It, Says Wike

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Nigeria is in a state of coma, saying only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can salvage the country.

This is as former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, declared that he has the capacity to revive the fortunes of the country.

They spoke at the Government House Port Harcourt yesterday when Lamido visited Wike to inform him of his intention to vie for the position of President of Nigeria.

Wike said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a party of strangers with no knowledge of the intricacies of development.

He said the APC thrives in politics of mischief wherein it engages in high level intimidation, corruption and dirty political schemes to compel defection of PDP members to her fold.

“If you decamp to the APC, you are no longer corrupt. APC is a party of daylight deceit.

“I am happy that one of those who left to bring a messiah, have realised that the so-called messiah they brought is no longer the messiah Nigerians expect. PDP is the only hope for Nigeria”, Wike said.

The governor noted that though the PDP made mistakes in the past, the party is the only platform with the commitment and patriotism to take the country out of the current situation.

He said the present political and economic situation in the country require politicians with courage to rescue the country.

He said those who benefited from the PDP since inception till 2013 before defecting are the same people sponsoring negative propaganda against the Party.

The governor described Lamido as a committed and consistent PDP member who is courageous and has the capacity to confront the APC.

He, however, urged all presidential aspirants to accept the verdict of the party at the end of the primary.

Also speaking, former Jigawa State governor said he is presenting himself to take over in 2019 because the nation deserves to move forward.

He said if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria, he has the capacity to unite Nigeria and set it on the path of growth.

He said: “I want to run because I feel I can do it. I have the pedigree. We stand to fight for democracy and the restoration of Nigeria.”

He said he would work with other PDP leaders to transform Nigeria for the good of the people.

The former Jigawa State Governor said that the APC is a party of hate and deceit, hence it should be sacked in 2019.

