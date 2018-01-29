Nigeria: INEC May Head to Supreme Court to Determine Election Sequence – AllAfrica.com
|
BusinessDay
|
Nigeria: INEC May Head to Supreme Court to Determine Election Sequence
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering heading to the Supreme Court for determination of its powers to fix the date for general elections, following fears that the National Assembly would change the order of …
