Nigeria lawmakers look into recovering $21 bln revenues from oil groups – Reuters Africa
|
Reuters Africa
|
Nigeria lawmakers look into recovering $21 bln revenues from oil groups
Reuters Africa
ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigerian lawmakers ordered an investigation on Thursday into whether the government could recover $21 billion in revenues from international oil companies. The logo of Total oil company is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria October 18, 2017 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!