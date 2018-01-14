 Nigeria May Not Be A “shithole” Country But We Certainly Have A “shithole” President – Fani Kayode | Nigeria Today
Nigeria May Not Be A “shithole” Country But We Certainly Have A “shithole” President – Fani Kayode

As tweeted by Fani Kayode…. Nigeria may not be a “shithole” country but we certainly have a “shithole” President that values the life of cows more than human beings and that delights in the slaughter of his own people.

