Nigeria Must Perform Well At Russia 2018 – Buhari Tells Sport Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, with ensuring that the Super Eagles put up a decent performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Buhari said the nation must not go to Russia to become a “spectator”. According to Dalung, the president made this known over the weekend while […]

The post Nigeria Must Perform Well At Russia 2018 – Buhari Tells Sport Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

