Nigeria must rally the black race together – Rauf Aregbesola

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has said that Nigeria must not just exist as a nation but lead the black race in advancing African renaissance. The governor said this in Ibadan on Monday at the opening ceremony of a three-day conference held in honour of Professor Toyin Falola, who turned 65. The conference, themed “African […]

The post Nigeria must rally the black race together – Rauf Aregbesola appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

