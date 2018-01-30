 Nigeria must rally the black race together – Rauf Aregbesola | Nigeria Today
Nigeria must rally the black race together – Rauf Aregbesola

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has said that Nigeria must not just exist as a nation but lead the black race in advancing African renaissance. The governor said this in Ibadan on Monday at the opening ceremony of a three-day conference held in honour of Professor Toyin Falola, who turned 65. The conference, themed “African […]

