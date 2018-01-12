Nigeria Premier League 2017/2018 game week 1 fixtures
Nigeria Premier League will commence the 2017/2018 season on January 14, 2018.
Here is the full fixture for game week 1:
Sat 13/01/ 2018
Katsina United Fc Versus Kano Pillars (16:00)
Sunday 14/01/2018
Kwara Utd versus Niger Tornadoes (16:00)
FC Ifeanyi Ubah versus Yobe Stars (16:00)
Wikki Tourist versus Go Round (16:00)
Akwa Utd versus Enugu Rangers (16:00)
Lobi Stars versus Enyimba (16:00)
Heartland versusSunshine Stars (16:00)
Nasarawa Utd versus Plateau Utd (16:00)
Rivers Utd versus El-Kanemi (16:00)
Abia Warriors versus MFM FC (16:00)
