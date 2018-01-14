Nigeria Premier League Match Results For Today 14th January 2018

Today’s Nigeria Premier League Match Results Between Wikki Tourist And Go Round Match Time: 4:0pm Match Results: 1-0 Stadium: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Nasarawa United Vs Plateau Utd Match Time: 4:0pm Match Results: 0-1 Stadium: Lafia Township Stadium Kwara Utd Vs Niger Tornadoes Match Time: 4:0pm Match Results: 0-2 Stadium: Ilorin Township Stadium Ifeanyi […]

