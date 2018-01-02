Nigeria ranked 10th in EPL goals scored – The Punch



The Punch Nigeria ranked 10th in EPL goals scored

The Punch

Nigeria have made an indelible mark on the history of the English Premier League in many ways. One reference point is the quality of players the country have supplied to the league and the number of goals they have scored. When the nations of the world …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

