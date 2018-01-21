 Nigeria Representative Joins 71 Contestants For Miss Intercontinental World Pageant In Egypt | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Representative Joins 71 Contestants For Miss Intercontinental World Pageant In Egypt

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

As the countdown continues to the grand finale of Miss Intercontinental World Pageant holding on 24th January, 2018 in Egypt, Miss Nigeria Representative, Chizoba Ejike departed Nigeria few days ago for the world contest through the Murtala Muhammed International airport, Lagos. ‎The pretty model and beauty queen who is flying Nigeria’s flag at the world […]

The post Nigeria Representative Joins 71 Contestants For Miss Intercontinental World Pageant In Egypt appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.