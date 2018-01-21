Nigeria, Saudi record biggest increase in oil output – The Punch
The Punch
Nigeria, Saudi record biggest increase in oil output
Crude oil production in Nigeria rose by 88,700 barrels per day last month, the second biggest increase among its peers in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. But the fresh threat by Niger Delta militants to attack some oil and gas …
