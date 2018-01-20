Nigeria send Libya tumbling back to earth

Libya were brought back down to earth at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) as they failed to follow up their opening game exploit, slumping to a 0-1 defeat against Nigeria. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the home-based Eagles edged out Libya by a lone goal through Sunday Faleye in their CHAN Group C match at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco on Friday. The victory takes the Super Eagles to the top of the group standings with four points from two games played so far, after being held to a goalless draw against the Amavubi of Rwanda in their first game.

