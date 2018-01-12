 Nigeria Singer, Runtown’s "Mad Over You" Hits 60 Million Views On Youtube | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Singer, Runtown’s "Mad Over You" Hits 60 Million Views On Youtube

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Wooow, what a milestone he has reached and still counting. Nigeria singer, Runtown’s 2017 hit song ‘Mad Over You’ recently hit 60,000,000 views on YouTube and it’s really worth celebrating.
He shared a photo on Instagram, thanking his producer, Del B for the life changing beat he produced for him.
In his words;
Congrats #TeamSoundgod MAD OVER YOU 60 million views ��. Shoutout my brother @iamdelb for that life changing beat ��

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.