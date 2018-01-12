Nigeria Singer, Runtown’s "Mad Over You" Hits 60 Million Views On Youtube
Wooow, what a milestone he has reached and still counting. Nigeria singer, Runtown’s 2017 hit song ‘Mad Over You’ recently hit 60,000,000 views on YouTube and it’s really worth celebrating.
He shared a photo on Instagram, thanking his producer, Del B for the life changing beat he produced for him.
In his words;
Congrats #TeamSoundgod MAD OVER YOU 60 million views ��. Shoutout my brother @iamdelb for that life changing beat ��
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!