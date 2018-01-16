Nigeria Stock Market Records Feat, Index Crosses 44,000 Mark

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a feat on Tuesday, with the All-Share Index crossing over 44,000 mark for the first time. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index rose to 44,054.72 from 43,119.00 achieved on Monday, representing an increase of 935.72 points or 2.17 per cent. Similarly, the market capitalisation increased […]

The post Nigeria Stock Market Records Feat, Index Crosses 44,000 Mark appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

