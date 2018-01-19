Nigeria sues JP Morgan for $875m over offshore deal ‘negligence’ – The Times
|
The Times
|
Nigeria sues JP Morgan for $875m over offshore deal 'negligence'
The Times
Nigeria's government has filed an $875 million legal claim against JP Morgan Chase in which it accuses the US investment bank of acting as an intermediary in an illegal offshore oil deal. The lawsuit filed at the High Court in London claims that JP …
Nigeria sues JP Morgan for $875m over Malabu oilfield deal
Posts under 'Malabu Oil Deal'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!