Nigeria to defend title in Togo – Guardian (blog)

Oyinlomo Quadri and Marylove Edwards are expected to spearhead Nigeria's title defense at the 2018 ITF/CAT West and Central Africa Junior Championship Qualifiers, which serves off today in Lome, Togo. The team left Lagos yesterday, as Team Nigeria aims …
Quadri, Marylove Lead Team Nigeria Title Defence in Togo
