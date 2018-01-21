Nigeria to produce seed yams for export – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
Nigeria to produce seed yams for export
TODAY.NG
The technical committee on Nigeria Yam Export Programme is working with the University of Agriculture, Umudike and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to produce seed yams for export. Prof. Simon Irtwang, the programmes' chairman …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!