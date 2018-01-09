Nigeria: We Don’t Collect Money to Air Music Videos – Trace TV Boss – AllAfrica.com
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria: We Don't Collect Money to Air Music Videos – Trace TV Boss
AllAfrica.com
Contrary to allegations that went viral, the management of Trace TV has come out to correct the impression that it demands monetary gratification from artistes to air their music videos on its channels. In a conscious effort aimed at correcting the …
Trace Denies Money-For-Video-Play Allegations, Reveals Video Selection Guidelines
TRACE : Music TV station denies money-for-video-play allegations
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!