Nigeria: ‘Why Fuel Scarcity Persists in States’ – AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: 'Why Fuel Scarcity Persists in States'
Two committees of the National Assembly said yesterday that fuel scarcity still persists in some states due to poor supply and hoarding. The Senate and House of Reps committees on petroleum (downstream), chaired by Senator Kabiru Marafa (APC, Zamfara …
BREAKING: National Assembly Commences Investigation Into Fuel Scarcity
