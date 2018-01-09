 Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Insurgency Operation | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Insurgency Operation

During a counter-insurgency operation, an Mi-17 attack helicopter of the Nigerian Air Force crashed in the northeast authorities of the Nigerian Airforce on Monday disclosed Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who verified the report of the crash stated the reason for the crash was that the helicopter […]

