Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Suffers Mishap
A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-17 Helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a mission in the ongoing counter insurgency operation in the North East. This was contained in a statement signed by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya on Monday. The statement said the incident, which […]
The post Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Suffers Mishap appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!