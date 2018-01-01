Nigerian Air Force releases posting, redeployment of 41 senior officers
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has released the postings and redeployment of a total of 41 senior personnel. The postings and redeployment came as a result of the recent promotion of senior NAF officers. Officers posted included 19 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs), 14 Air Commodores (Air Cdre), 4 Group Captains (Gp Capt), 2 Wing Commanders […]
