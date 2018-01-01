Nigerian Air Force releases posting, redeployment of 41 senior officers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has released the postings and redeployment of a total of 41 senior personnel. The postings and redeployment came as a result of the recent promotion of senior NAF officers. Officers posted included 19 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs), 14 Air Commodores (Air Cdre), 4 Group Captains (Gp Capt), 2 Wing Commanders […]

Nigerian Air Force releases posting, redeployment of 41 senior officers

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

