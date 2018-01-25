Nigerian Army blows hot, issues final warning to herdsmen, farmers

Brigade Commander, 23rd Amour Brigade Yola, Brig. Gen. Bello Mohammed has declared that the Nigerian Army will no longer condone killings under any guise. He expressed sadness that seven policemen and two soldiers lost their lives within the past two months as a result of Numan sectarian crisis involving herdsmen and farmers. Mohammed, who spoke […]

