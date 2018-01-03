Nigerian army can’t defeat us – Boko Haram

Leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, says the Nigerian army cannot defeat them.

Speaking in a video, in Hausa language, Shekau claimed responsibility for the fresh attacks in the north-eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. He laughed at the Nigerian military and police saying they cannot do anything to them.

“We are in good health and nothing has happened to us… Nigerian troops, police and those creating mischief against us can’t do anything against us, and you will gain nothing,” Shekau said.

“Nothing will kill me until my days are over… I’m still alive. Some people asked you if Shekau has two souls. No, I have one soul, by Allah. It is propaganda that is prevalent. I have one soul. I’m an Islamic student. I’m the Islamic student whose seminary you burnt… I’m not dead.”

