Nigerian Army Confirms Rescue of Abducted Chibok Schoolgirl

The Nigerian Army on Thursday confirmed that another Chibok schoolgirl identified as Salomi Pagu Deputy Director Public Relations, Col Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this in a released on the development. Read Statement below: Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014. […]

