Nigerian Army embarks on road project in Sambisa forest – Vanguard

Maiduguri – The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had embarked on road construction project in Sambisa Forest as part of ongoing clearance operation to dislodge remnants of Boko Haram insurgents. Dozens of recruits undergo training at headquaters …
