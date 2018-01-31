 Nigerian Army embarks on road project in Sambisa forest – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Army embarks on road project in Sambisa forest – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Nigerian Army embarks on road project in Sambisa forest
Maiduguri – The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had embarked on road construction project in Sambisa Forest as part of ongoing clearance operation to dislodge remnants of Boko Haram insurgents. Dozens of recruits undergo training at headquaters
