 Nigerian Army frees 244 repentant Boko Haram members | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army frees 244 repentant Boko Haram members

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Army on Monday handed over 244 repentant Boko Haram insurgents released from detention to Borno Government. Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, disclosed this while presenting the released detainees to Governor Kashim Shettima, at the Military Cemetery, Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri. Nicholas said that the detainees were released as part of activities to […]

Nigerian Army frees 244 repentant Boko Haram members

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.