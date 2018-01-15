Nigerian Army frees 244 repentant Boko Haram members
Nigerian Army on Monday handed over 244 repentant Boko Haram insurgents released from detention to Borno Government. Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, disclosed this while presenting the released detainees to Governor Kashim Shettima, at the Military Cemetery, Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri. Nicholas said that the detainees were released as part of activities to […]
