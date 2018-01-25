Nigerian Army operation code named ‘karamin goro’ launched to combat criminals

Following the rising cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling in some parts of the country, the Nigerian Army on Thursday launched operation ‘karamin goro’ to tackle the menace.

Col. Muhammad Dole, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in a statement on Thursday said the Nigeria Air Force NAF, Nigeria Police, Department of State Security DSS as well as the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps NSCDC will be jointly involved in the operation.

According to Col. Dole, the operation will cover some parts of Kaduna and Niger States.

““These criminals use the thick forests as hideouts and major highways as staging areas to perpetuate their nefarious activities along highways, major roads, adjoining towns and villages. As a result of their dastardly acts, some remote villages were completely deserted, causing the residents to abandon their ancestral domains to unknown destinations for their safety.

“In response to these re-emerging security concerns, the Division launched Operation Karamin Goro to clear the remnants of the criminals from their bases and ensure the safety of lives, properties and safe movement of the people within these general areas,’’ he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

