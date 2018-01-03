 Nigerian Army partners with Innoson Motors on Military Vehicles | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army partners with Innoson Motors on Military Vehicles

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army and Innoson Motors, an indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, are entering a partnership for the manufacture of locally made military equipment and vehicles. In line with the the partnership, the army would acquire 100 variant of utility vehicles from the company to support its operations, especially in the North-East. The Chief of Army […]

The post Nigerian Army partners with Innoson Motors on Military Vehicles appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.