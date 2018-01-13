Nigerian-born British model, Harry Uzoka stabbed to death in alleged robbery operation – Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian-born British model, Harry Uzoka stabbed to death in alleged robbery operation
A Nigerian-British male model, Harry Uzoka, has been stabbed to death at his home on Old Oak Road, East Acton, United Kingdom. Uzoka, who was with Premier Model Management, died from a single stab wound on Friday. The 25-year-old staggered into the …
