 Nigerian carriers’ plan to fly into US may ignite competition – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian carriers’ plan to fly into US may ignite competition – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

Nigerian carriers' plan to fly into US may ignite competition
The Nation Newspaper
Plans by two carriers, Air Peace and MedView Airlines, to begin flights into the United States next summer could intensify competition on the route hitherto dominated by American carrier – Delta Airlines. The carriers are convinced that they could
Emirates' return to spur departed foreign carriers backNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.