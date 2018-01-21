Nigerian convicted in US for killing fiancée – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Nigerian convicted in US for killing fiancée
The Eagle Online
A Nigerian in the United States, Osa Alohaneke, faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life in jail after he was convicted by a court in Fort Bend County, Houston for the 2015 stabbing to death of his fiancée, a Cameroonian. After deliberating …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!