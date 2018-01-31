Nigerian Furniture Brand ‘Used Tyre’ Collection trends on Social Media

Nigeria furniture brand, Beauberry Creations is creating a buzz on social media with the launch of its ‘Waste to Wealth’ furniture line, employing ‘used car tyres’ and Ankara materials. The line, tagged ‘Tyreniture’ has been trending on various social media platform, especially Instagram and Twitter as Nigerians have been amazed by its uniqueness. The name […]

The post Nigerian Furniture Brand ‘Used Tyre’ Collection trends on Social Media appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

