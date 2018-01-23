Nigerian govt moves to tackle abuse of codeine, tramadol, others

The federal government has stated its intention to work hard towards tackling the current menace of abuse of codeine, tramadol, and other related substances in Nigeria. The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made this known on Tuesday when he inaugurated a Codeine Control and other Related Matters Working Group, CCRWG, in Abuja. He said […]

Nigerian govt moves to tackle abuse of codeine, tramadol, others

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

