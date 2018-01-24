Nigerian lawmakers pass bill for exchange to become publicly listed – Reuters
|
Nigerian lawmakers pass bill for exchange to become publicly listed
Reuters
ABUJA, Jan 24 (Reuters) – Nigeria's lower house of parliament passed a bill on Wednesday that will allow the stock exchange to become a publicly listed company that can issue shares to investors. Oscar Onyema, chief executive of the Nigerian Stock …
