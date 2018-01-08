 Nigerian Man Gifts His Bride Brand New Car at Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Man Gifts His Bride Brand New Car at Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos)

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A young bride has been left elated after her husband gifted her a brand new car on their wedding day. A Nigerian socialite by name, Donclef Treasure popularly known as DONCLEF surprised his wife, Kelechi Juliet after he bought and presented his bride, a brand new car as a gift at their wedding. The event […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.